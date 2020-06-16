TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities Open & Safe Coalition is asking the community to donate personal protective equipment for local businesses through a PPE Donation Drive.
In the video above, Lori Mattson, President & CEO of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, talks about the drive and the inspiration behind it.
The Tri-Cities Open & Safe Coalition is hosting the second round of the PPE Donation Drive on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center. The community is asked to drop off PPE in a no-contact, drive-up format.
Local businesses are in need of protective items including face masks, gloves, sanitizer, thermometers, cleaning supplies, and more.
Business owners that need PPE for workers can stop by the Business & Visitor Center for a no-contact drive-thru pickup on June 22-23 from 10-2. Mattson says more details will be released by Friday, June 19.
The Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center is located at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.