TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Open & Safe has released a PSA on the region-wide initiative to safely reopen businesses. TRIDEC, the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Visit Tri-Cities, and numerous other community organizations are coming together to provide helpful resources for business owners and increase consumer confidence.
Watch the video above to view the PSA and learn more about the Tri-Cities Open & Safe Coalition from Michael Novakovich, President and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities.
According to a press release from the coalition, the intent of the initiative "is to protect public health and restore our local economy."
Business owners navigating reopening can access a variety of online resources at www.tcopenandsafe.com. Guidelines are currently available for different industries in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start Plan.
Businesses are encouraged to take their commitment to health and safety one step further by signing the Tri-Cities Open and Safe Business pledge.
The Coalition says community members can support a safe reopening by practicing social distancing and wearing face masks or cloth face coverings in public.
Novakovich says additional resources will be made available as the community continues to navigate the reopening process.