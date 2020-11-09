Two New Businesses Open Side-By-Side in Richland

Two new businesses in Richland are making the most of their spaces by welcoming people in and making them feel right at home.
It was always going to be a family affair. Moniker Bar started with brother and sister Megan and Tyler Stevens and Tyler's wife--Erin. Not to mention the added family members helping along the way---to make it a place for people to come together.
"One of our favorite things is communing together. Getting to share a cocktail or a meal with friends and family because intimate settings are I think where everybody is their truest form," said Meagan.
They opened two and a half months ago during the pandemic and have met some amazing people, Truly rolling with the punches of 2020.
"Now we've been able to think about more indoor dining and thinking about the ways we can set up this space to be really acommodating and one of the places people are wanting to come back out again as we move forward in phases and as we start to see a decreased impact in this community...How we can provide an opportunity that's really welcoming and safe for folks," said Tyler.
Tyler is in charge of drinks--and Meagan the food. The whole Stevens family helps too and they invite the Tri-Cities to come in and be a part of that.
"Our main goal is really to create an environment where people come in and they feel immediately like family when they walk in here," said Meagan.
Next door to Moniker Bar-Wine Social has been open for about a month--and owners Marc and Kaitlin Newman---are looking forward to what Wine Social will do for the Tri-Cities. Marc has worked in the wine industry for over twenty years and is using his expertise to connect with local winemakers, new customers, and everyone in between.
"We're all about the sourcing of regional wines so we wanna be a platform for all the wineries in the eastern Washington, Washington market, and the Pacific Northwest, but not lose sight of how we developed this market," said Newman.
Chandeliers, a wide selection of wines from all over, and ambient lighting are just a few pieces of what makes Richlands new wine bar--Wine Social--Different.
"The goal here is to create this environment for people at any level of interest or love of wine," said Newman.