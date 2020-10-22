United States Attorney says, "Tri-Cities has a growing fentanyl crisis"

KENNEWICK, WA- Eastern Washington's Attorney General, DEA members and Benton and Franklin county police officers held a press conference to address what they say is a very serious opioid issue in Eastern Washington and more specifically right here in the Tri-Cities.
The trafficking and distribution of street fentanyl has become a growing epidemic especially in the past few years.
More and more deaths from overdoses are affecting the younger demographic as fentanyl is making its ways into the local schools.
United States Attorney Bill Hyslop and local law enforcement spoke in hopes to bring awareness to the community on how dangerous this drug is.
"It's important that people in this community know what's happening and know how serious this is and know that it is getting worse. We're asking the Tri-Cities area to get informed, get engaged, and fight back against fentanyl coming here," said Hyslop as he addressed the audience.
They're launching an outreach initiative that will consist of committees in each area made up of law enforcement, community members, and educators.
These committees will be putting together forums, and other avenues to help educate people on the dangers of fentanyl.
They're doing that starting this Saturday with the DEA's Drug Take Back Day.
At this event you can bring any drugs or pills and give them to law enforcement no questions asked.