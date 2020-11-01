Virtual Knitting Group Makes a Difference

KENNEWICK, WA-
The knitting group at Brookdale Canyon Lakes is proving that friendship and their favorite activity--knitting--isn't cancelled this year. In fact, they're still knitting up a storm, virtually.
Alice Loderhose has been knitting for a long time, and she found this Zoom group to be a good way to see her friends.
"We're like a family and we really missed each other when we couldn't be together. And sometimes we just sit there and nobody talks, but that's okay, we are together, said Loderhose.
They adapted by doing their meetings virtually, but this team of women are still using all of the donated yarn they receive to make all types of cozy things, and none of it goes to waste.
Eleanor Ferreira can crochet, knit, and sew, and she makes sure to use all of the yarn they get.
"It's very gratifying to take things that probably would have been thrown away and make something for somebody that needs it," said Ferreira.
These items go all over Tri-Cities--soft hats to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, baby items to Project Linus, hats to schools, blankets to veterans, and so many more.
Elena Wagar remembers knitting her first square of fabric when she was little, and giving it to a man in the service. She says helping people feels good.
"I think it's really neat to do something like that because it helps us and it helps them," said Wagar.
They would normally get together to make these items for donation, but now they're seeing each other on a screen instead. Kathryn Eddy is looking forward to physically being with each other.
"Hopefully one day we'll be able to open all back up and all be able to all eat in the dining room together. We miss that very much," said Eddy.
The thing binding them with the community around them is love--in the form of beanies, blankets, scarves, and basically everything they make to spread joy to others.
"We need people, we need each other. And if we can share our love that's the biggest thing we can do right now" said Ferreira.
To donate yarn, call Brookdale Canyon Lakes and ask for the programs director.