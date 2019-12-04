TRI-CITIES, WA - Navigating pregnancy can be a complicated process for expecting mothers.
With so many resources at their fingertips, women may become overwhelmed with information about what is best for a growing baby.
Dr. Adam T. Smith, OB/GYN Physician with Trios Health, says this process doesn't have to be so complex. He says having a healthy pregnancy starts with the things people should be doing to care for themselves everyday.
Dr. Smith shared the following advice for expecting moms:
- Exercise regularly
- Maintain a healthy diet
- Get enough sleep
- Take a prenatal vitamin
- Follow certain modifications
Modifications include avoiding over-exertion during exercise and limiting the intake of seafood and lunch meats.
Dr. Smith also advises expecting mothers to get a flu shot this time of year.
For more information and a variety of resources about pregnancy, Dr. Smith recommends visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s website.