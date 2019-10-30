TRI-CITIES, WA - Operation Cash for Candy is a program that lets you trade in your Halloween candy for cash - and a cause.
Local health professionals are collaborating with the nonprofit organization, Operation Thank You, to send thousands of pounds of candy to troops overseas.
Trading in those tempting Trick-Or-Treat sweets promotes less cavities and overall dental health, plus the opportunity to thank the brave men and women serving our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Every pound of candy donated earns $1.00 and the satisfaction that servicemen and women will receive an unexpected gift this holiday season.
For more information and a full list of this year's drop off locations and times, visit http://www.operationcashforcandy.com/dropOffLocations.php.