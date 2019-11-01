PASCO, WA - #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, Debbie Macomber, is this year's featured author for Mid-Columbia Reads.
Originally from Yakima, Macomber has sold over 200 million copies of her books in print worldwide. She is known for her annual holiday book releases, some of which have been made into Hallmark movies.
Anyone who attends Mid-Columbia Reads can enjoy Macomber's presentation free of charge, followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the venue.
Mid-Columbia Reads will be held at the Gjerde Center at Columbia Basin College on Thursday, Nov. 7th at 6:30pm.
The Gjerde Center is located at 2600 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco.
For more information, visit the Mid-Columbia Reads 2019 website.