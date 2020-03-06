TRI-CITIES, WA - Three popular authors are coming to the Tri-Cities for presentations and book signings at Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Sarah Johnson, Librarian, says the event kicks off Wednesday, March 18 with a presentation by Chris Tebbetts, author of the Middle School Series. The presentation starts at 6 p.m. at the West Richland Library, followed by a book signing with books available for purchase.
Award-winning author, Guadalupe Garcia McCall, will be at the Pasco Library on March 19 for a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m.
Finally, Melissa Meyer, author of the Lunar Chronicles and Renegades Series concludes the presentations at the Kennewick Library at 7 p.m. on March 19.
More information is available on the Mid-Columbia Libraries website.