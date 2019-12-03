PASCO, WA - Nearly 30 dogs are up for adoption at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter this holiday season.
Teri McCann, Intake Specialist at the shelter, and Julie Webb, Shelter Volunteer, care for the dogs on a daily basis.
While all pets at the shelter are in need loving homes, McCann and Webb provided information about six dogs in hopes of finding them homes for the holidays.
Hank is a 7 or 8 year-old retriever mix. According to McCann, he's very sweet, a little shy, and doesn't like being at the shelter. He needs a forever home with a soft bed and lots of love.
Betsy is a German Shepherd type of breed around 4 years-old. She is a sweet dog who loves attention. McCann says she seems to be good with people.
Bolt is a fixed Doberman mix under 3 years-old. Webb says he is very loyal and would do well with a family that doesn't have guests over often. He needs to be the only animal in the house.
Liza is a German Shepherd mix under age 3. She also needs to be the only dog in her new home. Webb says she is great with older kids and loves going for walks.
Ruby is a black and white Pitbull under 3 years-old. She is spayed and up-to-date with all of her shots. McCann says she needs an active owner who is willing to take her through professional training.
Petey is an American Bulldog under age 3. He's neutered and up-to-date with his vaccinations. He needs a quiet home, but plays well with small dogs.
For more information about dogs and cats up for adoption, call the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 509-545-4740.
The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is located at 1312 S. 18th Ave. in Pasco.