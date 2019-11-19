KENNEWICK, WA - Little Lives Small Animal Rescue is kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas Bunny Paint Night.
A local artist will guide the group step-by-step as they create a holiday painting. Participants can also enjoy food, drinks, and good company.
The event is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:00-8:00 p.m at the Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge.
Tickets are $45 per person. For every ticket sold, $15 will be donated to Little Lives Small Animal Rescue.
Click here to purchase tickets. For more information about the event, visit the Christmas Bunny Paint Night Facebook page.
Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge is located at 314 N. Underwood St. in Kennewick.