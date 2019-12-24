TRI-CITIES, WA - While holiday parties can be fun, they can also be hazardous for pets. If you're hosting people and pets this year, it's essential to "Puppy-Proof" your house for the holidays.
In the video above, Ame Parton, local Pet Trainer with PetSmart, shows you what to look for to keep your pets safe and out of trouble. From personal items to trash cans, cords, and candles, she points out common traps for pets in every home.
For more information, visit your local PetSmart or call the store at 509-735-3101. The Kennewick location is open on Christmas Eve from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For a full list of their holiday hours or to book a training session with Ame, check out the PetSmart website.
PetSmart is located at 6807 W Canal Dr. in Kennewick.