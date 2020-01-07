KENNEWICK, WA - January is National Train Your Dog Month. Puppy owners may benefit from going back to the basics with some tips to train a dog.
Ame Parton, Pet Trainer with PetSmart, and Patrick McKennon, General Manager of Pet Medical Center of Pasco, share their advice for potty and crate training in the above video.
Potty Training
- Be consistent
- Create a schedule
- Limit water intake
- Location
- Praise vs. Punishment
Crate Training
- Location
- Atmosphere
- Frequency
For more information or to book a training session with Ame, call PetSmart at (509) 735-3101.
PetSmart is located at 6807 W Canal Drive in Kennewick.