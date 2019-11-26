TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're tempted to feed a dog from the table this Thanksgiving, it's important to know what holiday foods are safe for pets.
Patrick McKennon, General Manager of Pet Medical Center of Pasco, recommends pet owners follow PetSmart's redlight/greenlight guidelines to determine what foods are safe for pets.
Those guidelines can be combined into three food lists for Thanksgiving Food Safety.
Safe To Eat:
- Bananas
- Beans
- Blueberries
- Carrots
- Kiwi
- Peas
- Pineapple
- Pumpkin
- Raspberries
- Rice
- Strawberries
- Sweet potatoes
- Turkey
Do Not Eat:
- Alcohol
- Avocados
- Cherries
- Chocolate (especially dark)
- Garlic
- Grapes (or raisins)
- Ice Cream
- Milk & Dairy
- Mushrooms
- Nuts (especially macadamia)
- Onions
- Pomegranates
- Xylitol artificial sweetener
Take Caution:
- Apples
- Bread
- Bell pepper
- Cucumber
- Lemons
- Oranges
- Peaches
- Peanut butter
- Potatoes
- Watermelon
PetSmart advises removing seeds, cores, stems and other potential choking hazards before feeding pets from the table. Safe foods should only be consumed in moderation.
In case of an emergency, call the 24/7 Animal Poison Control Center at 855-764-7661.