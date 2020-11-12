MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - A local choir director was inspired to do something special to show her students how much she misses them.
Melissa Cunnington decided to give them a unique behind-the-scenes performance, using her talent to reveal what it's like to teach without any students in the classroom.
"In My Classroom" is heartfelt spin on the popular song "Part of Your World" from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Melissa came up with her own lyrics and dedicated the song to her students at McLoughlin High School and Central Middle School.
In the caption on YouTube, Melissa wrote in part: "I miss you terribly and can't wait for the day we can sing together again. But until that time comes, I always love seeing your smiling faces and singing on Zoom."
You can watch the full performance here.
Melissa's song gained more than 3,500 views in less than two days. Fellow teachers and community members left comments expressing support for the struggles of remote learning.