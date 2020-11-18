The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated local communities for eight long months. As Washington and surrounding states face new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, the question is: where do we stand?
In the video above, Dr. John Lynch, Head of the University of Washington COVID-19 Clinical Response Team, addresses the current state of the pandemic in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas, and how the local community measures up statewide.
Dr. Lynch will give an in-depth presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 12:00 p.m. during the Tri-City Regional Chamber's Monthly Membership Luncheon.
For more information and how to listen in for free, click here.