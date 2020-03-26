TRI-CITIES, WA - While dental offices are closed for regular cleanings and fillings, many dentists are still doing emergency operations.
Dr. Michael Breier, Owner of Lifetime Dental Care, explains what to do if you have a dental emergency during COVID-19.
Dr. Breier says you should first contact your dentist to find out if they are doing emergency procedures. If not, he says Lifetime Dental Care is available 7 days/week for emergencies only. To make an appointment, call 509-628-1144.
Lifetime Dental Care is located at 2469 Queensgate Drive in Richland.