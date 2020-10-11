WindSong at Southridge Puts a New Spin on Walk To End Alzheimer's

KENNEWICK, WA-
The Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's looked different this year without the traditional large event.
Drew Percival, Executive Director at WindSong at Southridge is focusing on the positive, since the traditional walk isn't happening due to the pandemic.
"The walk is everywhere. I would actually say this is kind of a positive pivot for the Walk to End Alzheimer's. It's much more inclusive than it was before because every resident can participate in the movement," said Percival.
WindSong at Southridge opened May of this year during the Pandemic. Becky Lepinski, Community Relations Director at WindSong at Southridge, says the pandemic posed some barriers, but they are finding ways of having fun.
"With the pandemic, its really brought some challenges but also opportunities to be resilient in those challenges and find positive ways to engage our residents," said Lepinski.
One of the ways they are able to be resilient is by having events like this one to do something exciting for residents while also connecting them with the outside community. Even if its not in person.
"Alzheimer's and dementia is not a happy thing. But for us, it's something we're all passionate about. Creating a quality of life is what's most important for our residents and having them be involved in fundraising, doing activities, and keeping that connection with the community is most important for us," said Lepinski.
Everyone at the event had a matching t-shirt, and shoes they decorated themselves.
"Oh its a party! Its a party from start to finish. We've got purple hair going we have beads we've got loud music. We've got our neighborhood decorated, we'll be barbecuing. It's a fun thing, it's a celebration," said Percival.
And though the pandemic calls for isolation, they're finding ways of connecting residents with others safely.
"I've got a 96-year old who's learned how to facetime this year, we've got different methods of social networking to stay connected, we do have courtyard visits for the residents," said Percival.
Drew says a lack of social connectedness can be detrimental to someone struggling with dementia, so events like this bring so much joy to their community.