Yakima Author Releases Book to Help People Navigate Pandemic

YAKIMA, WA-
Yakima author Debra Yergen released her newest book on November 14th--The Extrovert's Survival Guide. The book isn't just for extroverts, but it's a tool to navigate life during a pandemic.
Debra Yergen, a Yakima resident, Amazon bestselling author, and certified life coach--realized earlier this year that the pandemic was probably going to stick around for a while. So she created a Facebook group to share ideas that would help people engage in new fun and safe activities. After the success of the Facebook page, she created her book.
"The thing that came out of this for me was listening to how this was affecting other people and really caring about that. These tips can-- it helped me better understand the people in my life and helped me empathize. I hope that they can help people who are just looking for things to do so that they have fresh ideas," said Yergen.
She says doing the same thing can get tiresome. So she combined recipes, advice, and activities.
"I pulled from other people's stories and experiences and what was working for them. Life coaches listen. So I listened, and this was the result of what everybody around me was saying," said Yergen.
The foreword of Yergen's book was written by her friend Dr. Raul Garcia. He explains why it's okay to ask for help during difficult times like this.
"We are, as much as introverted some people are, human beings are created to socialize. And unfortunately, we have had a true test of that more mentally than physically in the last ten months," said Dr. Garcia.
He says there are always resources for when you do need help and that connecting with the people and asking for help when you need it is how we remain strong.
"Whether its wearing masks, whether its sharing ideas, whether it's just reaching out and letting someone know you're there for them to help them--whether they need you to go to the grocery store, or just to listen--we're all in this together, and that's how we're gonna get out of it," said Yergen.
You can buy this book online or in-store at Inklings book shop in Yakima or on Amazon.