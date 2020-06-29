Yoga Studio Adapts to Online Classes

KENNEWICK, WA-
Yoga studios and gyms are closed during phase one, but Yoga Community in Kennewick has thought of a new way to bring people together. Online yoga has provided members of Yoga Community with a way to stay mentally and physically healthy while the studio is closed. The studio is celebrating their 17-year anniversary this month.
Studio owner Heather Anastos says its more important than ever to take care of yourself during this time.
"The unique challenges that this pandemic has caused for all of us--there's more stress, more anxiety, fears, frustrations, and yoga is something that can help with that. That was one of the reasons why we moved really quickly to get our classes online so we could still reach out to our community and offer that support," said Anastos.
Lo Nathamundi has taught yoga at the studio for about a year but has been practicing yoga for fifteen. He says this new way of doing things has changed his teaching style because it requires more trust.
"Fortunately we are able to adapt and still provide opportunities for yoga for people, which I think is really important," said Nathamundi.
Alice Schlegel attended today's virtual yoga class and explained why it's so important to her.
"I think it gives us a sense of connectedness even from afar...as the name of the studio says--it's a yoga community. and so it's really nice to stay connected to those yogis that we're used to practicing with every day," said Schlegel.
Heather says the virtual classes can help ease stress even while not in studio.
"Any type of stress or stressors, they cause us to trip into that fight, flight, or freeze mentality. Yoga is one of the ways that we can step of that and move into our parasympathetic nervous system, reducing the effects of stress and anxiety on our body and mind," said Anastos.
Lo says that for him, the ancient practice of yoga helps him in many ways.
"Some of these practices that are thousands of years old are a deep rooted ancient way for us to find some peace and to find some calm. I think everyone is looking for that right now," said Nathamundi.