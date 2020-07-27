RICHLAND, WA – Nuclear Care Partners is partnering with Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Windsong at Southridge Memory Care, and Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care to give out free goodie bags to former Hanford workers.
The COVID Summer Survival Kits will contain hand sanitizer, masks, antibacterial wipes, chapstick, ice packs, stress balls, and lots of other fun goodies.
To maintain the health and safety of participants and staff, a drive-through pick-up event is being held on Thursday, August 13th to distribute the free goodie bags. Participants can drive through & pick up their goodie bags at the parking lot on the corner of Lee Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue (next to the 3 Margaritas restaurant) in Richland anytime from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Hanford retirees can call 509-420-5222 to reserve their goodie bag in advance, or can simply drive through during the specified window of time.
If any former Hanford worker can’t make it during the specified pick-up time, Ricki Pederson, local Community Outreach Manager, can arrange a way for them to receive their goodie bag. Please call 509-420-5222 if you are a former worker and cannot attend the pick-up event, but would like to receive a goodie bag.