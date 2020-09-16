Gesa Credit Union Joins Forces with American Red Cross to aid in Washington Wildfire Relief

RICHLAND, WA ‒ Gesa Credit Union has partnered with the American Red Cross to accept donations now through the end of October at all Gesa branches.
All donations collected benefit the Red Cross Washington Wildfire fund, to aid those in need. Gesa will match all donations up to $10,000.
The Red Cross Washington Wildfire fund is helping residents prepare for, respond to, and helps those affected recover from these disasters. Gesa Credit Union members and non-members can visit any Gesa branch to make a donation. “Our thoughts are with those impacted by and helping to fight these devastating wildfires,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “Gesa will continue to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to aid our communities during this time. We encourage you to stand with us and donate to the American Red Cross to support volunteers and the services they are providing to those in need.”
Beginning with the Evans Canyon fire outside of Naches and extending to dozens of fires across the state in just a few weeks, the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers to respond to the immediate disaster-caused needs of communities by providing emergency shelter, food, replacement of medical items, and mental health support. American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided at no cost, and as a nonprofit, the organization relies on the generosity of our communities to make this assistance possible. For more information about the American Red Cross and Wildfire relief efforts, visit redcross.org.
Gesa members who have been impacted by the Northwest Wildfires are encouraged to visit a local Gesa branch or call 888.946.4372 to inquire about specific programs designated to help. To learn more about Gesa Credit Union’s commitment to the community, visit //www.gesa.com/community.