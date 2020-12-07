HAPO, Gesa, and Numerica Credit Unions join forces to support local youth programs

TRI-CITIES, WA - In the spirit of “people helping people”, HAPO, Gesa, and Numerica credit unions came together to donate $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties during their “Dinner with Friends” event last Friday, December 4.
Proceeds from the virtual event were dedicated to supporting the 4,400+ local youth members served annually at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
As part of the collaborative gift, a Seattle Seahawks-themed tree will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club to display each year, along with all gifts under the tree, which will soon brighten the holidays for the club kid who shares why they are the biggest Seahawk fan.
“HAPO is proud to partner with Numerica and Gesa to support Boys & Girls Club and to make this holiday season especially bright for one lucky club member,” said Crystal Contreras, Community Relations Director for HAPO Community Credit Union.
On a typical day, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties serves over 4,000 children and teens at 27 different Clubs throughout our region. Throughout this pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the Tri-Cities and Prosser have remained open to serve the support community. The organization continues to provide full day childcare to the children of essential workers, free study halls and academic support for children and teens, and critical resources to low-income families.
“At Gesa we are always excited to partner in the credit union sprit of people helping people,” said Richard Waddle, Executive Vice President/CFO of Gesa Credit Union. “The Boys and Girls Club is an incredible organization that continues to inspire and support the youth in our community.”
The “Dinner with Friends” event takes place annually and the funds raised from the event go toward strengthening youth programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin County.
"The holiday season is all about coming together to brighten the spirits of others," said Andy Stirling, senior vice president of Numerica Credit Union. “We are thrilled to team up and embody our ‘inner Santa Claus’ alongside two of our favorite credit union partners.”
Gesa, Numerica and HAPO Community Credit Union have been an integral part of our communities for over 60 years. While the credit unions’ services have expanded, their commitment to supporting their over 586,000 collective members and the community remains strong.