Let'er Buck Cares donates $10K to Tough Enough To Wear Pink

PENDLETON, OR – The Foundation’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink (TETWP) campaign has received a much-needed boost thanks to the Let’er Buck Cares Fund.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pendleton Round-Up was not held in 2020, which would have been the 15th year for TETWP event and campaign, which raises funds to support local breast cancer patients and survivors.
The Let’er Buck Cares Fund donated $10,000 to TETWP. Each year, 100% of funds raised by TETWP stays local, and is split between two organizations that help local breast cancer patients from time of diagnosis through recovery. The CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, pads & gloves, mastectomy swimwear, wigs, financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients, while the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients.
“It was devastating not to have Tough Enough To Wear Pink as part of the Round-Up this year, so the generous Let’er Buck Cares Funds will enable us to still support the two amazing programs that local cancer patients and survivors rely on,” said Pendleton Round-Up TETWP Co-Chair Casey White-Zollman. “We are so grateful to the community that has continued to support TETWP and breast cancer awareness, despite the challenging circumstances we’ve faced this year.”
The Let’er Buck Cares Fund, which has raised more than $600,000 since June, was established by the Pendleton RoundUp and Happy Canyon Boards of Directors through the Oregon Community Foundation to provide support to the community’s not-for-profits, service organizations, community groups and the local economy, all of which were immensely impacted by the lack of the Pendleton Round-Up in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The support from TETWP to both the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic play a significant role in assisting local cancer patients and survivors with the vital services they need,” said Pendleton Round-Up TETWP Co-Chair Jill Gregg. “It is a relief that TETWP can still support both of these organizations despite having to cancel our event due to COVID-19.”
Though 2020 was originally to be TETWP’s 15th anniversary, the celebration of 15 years of TETWP will instead take place in 2021 with an even bigger campaign and event. The Pendleton Round-Up will support this celebration in numerous ways, starting with the newly-released annual bumper stickers with the 2021 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon dates on them in bright pink. Get yours for free at the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Retail Store while supplies last.
“We are excited to support the community programs such as TETWP,” said Round-Up President Randy Bracher. “Helping programs such as this to assist those fighting cancer is just another way to show our Let’er Buck spirit this community is known for.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation towards Tough Enough To Wear Pink can do so by sending checks to the Pendleton Round-Up Foundation, c/o TETWP, PO Box 271, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Individuals, organizations or businesses who would like to be a part of the 15th anniversary of TETWP in 2021 by serving as a sponsor should contact Co-Chair Casey White-Zollman, cmwzollman@gmail.com, or Co-Chair Jill Gregg, jill.c.gregg@gmail.com.