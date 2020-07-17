RICHLAND, WA - In an ongoing effort to feed local seniors while minimizing risk for clients, volunteers, and staff, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels continues to provide weekly frozen meal service for all Benton & Franklin County seniors age 60+. All senior meals are provided on a donation-only basis.
Home-bound seniors are eligible to receive a weekly delivery of 7 frozen meals, thanks to the wonderful volunteers who support this program. Seniors who still drive may pick up their meals at the following locations:
Meals on Wheels Café/Admin offices: 1824 Fowler St in Richland, Mon—Fri, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Kennewick, Pasco, Pasco Parkside, Richland, Benton City & Prosser sites: Tuesdays, 10 am to noon.
Connell Community Center: Wednesdays, 10 am to noon.
Nutrition Services Director, Kristi Thien, states, “We know that many seniors are worried about access to food during this pandemic. We want to reassure all local seniors that we are here to offer meal assistance if they need us. We’ve been working hard to secure funding for our program, and thanks to amazing community support, we’re able to serve every client, with no waiting list to receive meals.”
Since April of this year, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has produced all their own frozen meals, building a large inventory to ensure continued service throughout the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. “We wanted to reduce our reliance on outside sources to provide nutritious meals for our clients,” says Thien. “Our seniors deserve the very best we are able to provide.”
In addition to traditional meal service, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels also administers the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provides eligible low-income seniors with $40 in vouchers to use at local Farmers Markets. Seniors who are unable to access the markets themselves can appoint a proxy to shop on their behalf. For an application to receive vouchers, seniors can call the Meals on Wheels office at 735-1911 or email admin@seniorliferesources.org.
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has also been hosting weekly mini-fundraisers called Midweek Motivators. Each Wednesday, supporters can donate toward the cost of 2- or 4-serving complete dinners. Past favorites have included lasagna, chicken satay, and jambalaya. Details are available at www.seniorliferesources.org or on the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Facebook page.
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels serves over 20,000 meals each month to seniors throughout Benton and Franklin Counties. Seniors age 60 and older who are interested in the program should please call the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels office at 735-1911.