Kennewick, WA – Round 1 of the Benton County CARES Act Community Support Grant Program has now closed and grant recipients have been notified by TRIDEC, and are working through a contracting and funding process with Benton County.
Round 1 Results
Round 1 of funding closed on July 31, 2020, with 676 applications received from throughout Benton County. A total of 80 grants were awarded based on a randomized lottery, for a total grant award amount of $1,302,821.
Approximately $2.2 million remains for applicants seeking funding from Round 2 and Round 3 grants.
All applicants who qualified for the Round 1 lottery and were not selected for funding will automatically be entered into the Round 2 lottery for funding consideration.