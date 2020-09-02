Second Harvest receives a surprise $25,000 donation

PASCO, Wash. — Hayden Homes surprised Second Harvest with a $25,000 donation in support of their mission of bringing community resources together to feed people in need through empowerment, education and partnership.
In addition, the funds will support Second Harvest’s strategic organizational initiatives to provide healthy food healthy food to those in need through partner food pantries and meal programs.
"We recognize that many in our own community lack access to the basic need of food and are facing hunger every day,” said Rees Wasney, Regional Director at Hayden Homes. “Given the Coronavirus pandemic, we realize that many non-profit organizations are finding it more difficult to raise funds as well as meet the current needs of the community. We believe it’s important to support local organizations, like Second Harvest, that help us build a stronger community, together.”
Second Harvest has been leading the hunger-relief network in the region since 1971. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Partnerships with more than 250 neighborhood food banks and meal centers make it possible to feed 55,000 people each week.
“We are so grateful for this generous contribution from Hayden Homes and First Story, their philanthropic arm,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in March, Second Harvest has gone from providing food for 70,000 meals to more than 130,000 meals each day in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Our friends at Hayden Homes and First Story have been longtime supporters of our efforts provide healthy food, both with financial contributions and volunteering, especially at our Pasco distribution Center. They truly make a difference in our communities.”