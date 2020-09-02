Selah Firefighters vehicles vandalized while fighting the Evans Canyon Fire

SELAH, Wash. - The community has come together to assist the Selah firefighters affected by the recent vandalism of their vehicles while fighting the Evans Canyon Fire.
Multiple local businesses have come forward to help our firefighters including Ginger Tyler, Johnson’s Mobile Detailing, North Western Auto Glass, and Broadway Bound.
North Western Auto Glass has graciously offered to replace the damaged glass for the vehicles.
Brian Harris Used Cars (service department) has graciously offered to install the replacement windows.
Johnson’s Mobile Detailing has graciously offered to clean in the interior of the vehicles.
If you are interested in helping the firefighters working the Evans Canyon Fire Selah Insurance Services and Broadway Bound will be accepting donations for anyone wanting to drop off monetary and non-monetary contributions.
*Donations will be accepted until Friday at 2 pm.