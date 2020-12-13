The Glass Punty Gives Back to Community Members

KENNEWICK, WA-
Earl Wright is the owner of The Glass Punty in Kennewick, and he bought food from the Palm Bar and Grill in Benton City after he heard they had been struggling amidst the lockdowns. Not only that, but he coordinated with Janis Clardy--a former employee of The Palm, to bring those meals to first responders in the area.
Earl says when his business was first shut down, he asked for help on Facebook when they were shut down for five months.
"When they gave us that phase 1.5 and we knew we were going to be able to reopen, Aiden came and we were working 8 hours a day making glass," said Wright. "And I put on Facebook,' let's do a parking lot sale'. And the public responded--I mean, it was breathtaking what they did in that one day sale. When I went back on Facebook and posted 'thank you,' we did more than I expected, and when an opportunity comes up we're gonna pay it forward. So when I saw the post about the Benton City restaurant that needed help, I wanted to jump in and help."
Earl says that his heroes are the guys that work for him and the people of Tri-Cities.
You can find The Glass Punty on Facebook.