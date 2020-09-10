United Way awards $288,500 in local grants to combat impact of COVID-19

KENNEWICK, WA - United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties awarded $19,500 in COVID-19 community relief grants today, bringing the total amount awarded since March to $288,500.
More than 30 non-profit agencies received funding to provide food, mental and behavioral health care, and childcare to nearly 25,000 local people since March 27.
“Today’s grants wrap up this rapid response fund. We have transitioned to ongoing community recovery and rebuilding efforts,” said Dr. LoAnn Ayers, President and CEO of our local United Way.
The local fund was launched in March to quickly get support to local nonprofit agencies facing a dual challenge of increased need for services due to pandemic shutdowns, while also having their own fundraising activities curtailed by the outbreak.
“And, there is great news!” Ayers continued, “Until the end of the year, local donations are eligible for matching funds from All in Washington, the statewide COVID-19 relief coalition. So, if you donate $100 to our United Way, we have the opportunity to double your gift to $200 to provide support to local children and vulnerable people.”
Donations to support our community’s areas of greatest need and COVID-19 recovery can now be made at give.uwbfco.org/give.