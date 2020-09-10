United Way awards $288,500 in local grants to combat impact of COVID-19

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY... THE WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT...IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY. A SMOKE AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED. SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES BURNING IN THE REGION COMBINED WITH SMOKE MOVING IN FROM THE FIRES ACROSS OREGON AND CALIFORNIA WILL CAUSE AIR QUALITY TO REACH UNHEALTHY LEVELS. AIR QUALITY CATEGORIES WILL VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY MEANS THAT EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY SENSITIVE GROUPS, SHOULD LIMIT TIME SPENT OUTDOORS, AVOID STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES, AND CHOOSE LIGHT INDOOR ACTIVITIES. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. INFORMATION ABOUT AIR QUALITY IS ON THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.ECY.WA.GOV/AIR.HTML OR CALL 360-407- 6000.