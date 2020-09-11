United Way launches fundraiser to support local people affected by recent fires

KENNEWICK, WA - United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties has established a fire relief fundraising page to provide support to people in the bi-county region who have been affected by fires over the past week.
Homes and businesses in several of our smaller communities were damaged or lost and local people were left without shelter and basic supplies like food, clothing, and transportation.
The special cause fundraiser is on MightyCause, a new platform United Way is using to enable peer-to-peer fundraising efforts. People are encouraged to join the “event” and share it across their own social networks to increase awareness and participation.
United Way is coordinating with the local Red Cross agency to identify the best partners in each affected community to help get support to where it’s most needed.
Donate at www.mightycause.com/event/bentonfranklinfires.
All donations will stay local to quickly get help to those who need it.