TRI-CITIES, WA- Over 10 local business participated in the Small Business Saturday event, Shop Small. The Tri-Cities Regional Chamber created this event encouraging you to shop local. By participating in Shop Small you can win 300 dollars in local gift cards.
NBC Right Now visited It's all in the Details today, a local home decor and accessory store, participating in the Shop Small event.
"Local business is really important because when you are shopping local you are keeping the money in your community and you're are feeding families in your community," said Roberta Davis, Designer, It's all in the Details.
You have to download a game board and then do this:
- Download the Shop Small game board
- Visit at least 10 of the businesses on the board
- Do at least one of the following:
- Purchase something from the store
- Take a selfie at the store and post to social media using #SHOPSMALL and #SMALLBUSINESSSATURDAY
- Show store personnel that you satisfied one of the requirements to receive their initials
You can download the game board here and find which local stores are involved.
Once you complete the board, return it to the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce Office in Kennewick by December 16th at 5:00 p.m. to win the gift cards.