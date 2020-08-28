CONNNELL, WA-
Standing O Ranch is a family-owned farm in Connell that will be delivering their beef boxes all over Washington for the first part of September. They will deliver to Connell, Othello, Moses Lake, and the Tri-Cities.
They had the idea for the long time, but now Boyd and Brett Clyde say they can deliver them to your home starting next month.
Brett says that their new beef box delivery is a way to get their product 'out there' and create relationships with community members.
They got on the Mid-Columbia Farm to Table Facebook page and have visited the Kennewick Farmers Market, where they saw lots of interest in their product.
"It's an opportunity for us to provide a service to the community. Everybody wants to know where their beef comes from, they want to make sure its safe, that its wholesome," said Boyd.
Boyd says that they raise their animals from the time they are calves until they take their last breath. They keep track of everything the cattle eat, and move them around Washington and Oregon during different seasons.
If you would like more information on Standing O Ranch or to submit an order for free delivery, visit their Facebook page here.