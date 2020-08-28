Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES ORZ610, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA641, WA675, WA639, AND WA681... .A DRY COLD FRONT WILL BRING BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS TO MUCH OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN, EASTERN COLUMBIA GORGE, PORTIONS OF CENTRAL OREGON, AND PORTIONS OF THE OREGON CASCADE EAST SLOPES SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS COUPLED WITH WARM TEMPERATURES, AND CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITIES WILL PROMOTE INCREASED WILDFIRE SPREAD POTENTIAL SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 610, 639, 639, 640, 641, 641, 675, AND 681... * AFFECTED AREAS...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 610 EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON CASCADES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 639 EAST SLOPES OF THE SOUTHERN WASHINGTON CASCADES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640 CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675 EASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 681 YAKAMA ALPINE DISTRICT. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH AND 45 MPH POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND GORGE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM AFTERNOON HUMIDITIES OF 10 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&