Local, minority-owned businesses have a chance to win a free month of TV and digital advertising through a new initiative called Celebrating Diversity.
NBC Right Now has teamed up with Solarity Credit Union to launch a way to nominate diverse businesses that make a big impact on our area.
Any local, minority-owned business is eligible to win a free month of advertising, plus a spotlight during KNDU/KNDO newscasts.
To nominate a diverse business near you, visit: nbcrightnow.com/celebratingdiversity/.
