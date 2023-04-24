TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
A business that is taking the nation by storm started here in Tri-Cities only 5 months ago. JoJo’s Freeze Dried Goodies owner, Sarra Hendrick, has had other successful businesses before but says that she stumbled on freeze dried goodies by accident.
“I initially had the freeze dryers for my microgreens business, I initially started with fruit just to see what would happen and it just exploded” said Sarra Hendrick, Owner of JoJo’s Freeze Dried Goodies.
Initially, Hendrick wasn’t going to expand her business to include candy because she wanted the business to focus on healthy products. However, thanks to her mother Johanna or “JoJo” she dipped her toes into the world of sweets and never looked back.
Prior to opening her freeze dried goodies business, Hendrick owned Boss Nails, which was a customized press on nail business that was met with world-wide success.
“I just found it difficult because I couldn’t replicate myself” said Sarra Hendrick, Owner of JoJo’s Freeze Dried Goodies.
Hendrick thanks her mother, Johanna Merrit, and her best friend/assistant, Olivia Clouse for pushing her and her business.
“We are all so proud of her, the love we are getting from the community is amazing we cant thank everyone enough” said Johanna Merrit, Sarra’s mom.
“I am so thankful that Sarra not only welcomed me but my whole family into this business as well, I knew it was going to be huge and now that we are growing its insane and a little overwhelming to think about” said Olivia Clouse, Sarra’s best friend and personal assistant.
JoJo’s Freeze Dried Goodies doesn't have a storefront location but they do have various businesses and boutiques that sell their product. Here is a full list of where they are currently being sold as well as where you can find them in the future.
Locations:
What's The Scoop Ice Cream Shop - 3902 W Clearwater Ave Unit 119, Kennewick
•Livin' The Dream Stop and Shop - 118 Vista Way, Kennewick
•Mi Gusto Es Boutique - 114 N 4th Ave, Pasco
•Hampton Inn & Suites - 6826 Burden Boulevard, Pasco
•Sub Zero Ice Cream Shop - 321 N Columbia Center Blvd Unit G, Kennewick
•The Pasco Airport Gift Shops - 3601 N 20th Ave, Pasco
•Baums Chocolates - 513 N Edison St, Kennewick
Coming soon:
•Idaho Falls Airport - 2140 N Skyline Drive, Idaho Falls, ID
•Rogue Valley International Medford Airport - 1000 Terminal Loop Pkwy, Medford, OR
•Chic and Unique Boutique - 621 The Parkway, Richland
•Bombshells Sweets - Kennewick Public Market Kennewick at 10 E Bruneau Ave Building C, Kennewick
•The Tiny Bus Shop - 5009 w Clearwater Ave, Kennewick
Events
April 29th - Hanford Bizarre - 9am to 2pm
May 6th - Thunder Alley Motorsports - 11am to 3pm
May 13th - Market with Mums - 604 S Jefferson St Kennewick 10am-4pm
