Cooking with Cristian: Powell's Inferno

PASCO, Wash. -
The current reigning best taco in Pasco comes from a restaurant that hasn't even been in business for over a year. Powell's Inferno opened its door at the beginning of the year but has taken the area by storm with its fusion style street tacos.
The owner of Powell's Inferno, Brad Powell, tells NonStop Local that while the business itself has only been open for a couple months, it has been an idea 2 years in the making.
"At the heart of it we wanted to create a well rounded place with great food that we love and hopefully the rest of the community will love it too" said Brad Powell, Owner of Powell's Inferno.
Powell's Inferno is one of 4 resident businesses inside of the Pasco Specialty Kitchen. Which means that they are a business that uses a community kitchen to make their food rather than have their own building themselves. The Pasco Specialty Kitchen is owned by the city of Pasco and acts as a launching point for up and coming businesses to grow while they figure out next steps.
Powell's Inferno recently the 2023 Pasco Taco Crawl where the community voted for their favorite taco in town.
"It feels amazing to have the communities support in this way. We have worked so hard to make sure that we are doing the best we can to provide for everyone who orders from us" said Brad Powell, Owner of Powell's Inferno.
Powell's Inferno is open Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 110 s 4th Ave Pasco, WA.
Tuesday-Friday they are open from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday they are open from 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
You can visit their website at https://powellsinferno.com/ to look at their menu and then call in your order at (509) 308 0139 or email them at Powellsinferno@gmail.com
