KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Jamie Vinson and his wife Andrea moved to the Tri-Cities over 2 years ago. With a long history in the food business they wanted to create someplace special here in the area. When the space became available Jamie and Andrea jumped on the opportunity to make their dreams a reality.
The Busy Bee Diner officially opened on March 2, 2023.
They serve many different items with their breakfast and lunch menu. They are open from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. The Busy Bee Diner is located at 1505 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336.
