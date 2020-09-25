Happy Friday! What a blustery, cool day! More showers arrived this morning and during the evening. But it was the winds that took the main stage today as it kicked up blowing dust and shut down parts of the interstate. The good news is winds will be dying down as we head into the overnight hours, the bad news they will kick up again tomorrow.
We have a chance for spotty showers early Friday morning, before more sunshine during the afternoon. Winds pick up again late afternoon-evening. We may see gusts of 15-30 MPH in some areas.
Overall a cooler weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s Sunday. Clear, cool nights with lows in the 30s to mid-40s. some places could see near-freezing temperatures. Brrr! Make sure to protect any sensitive plants.
High pressure returns Sunday with a warming trend that will push the temperatures into the mid-80s early next week. Warm and dry all week long!