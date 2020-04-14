Happy Tuesday! Cool and breezy conditions tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We could see a stray shower or two pass through tonight over the Blue Mountains and parts of Walla Walla county. 

A northerly flow is our main weather maker through Wednesday keeping us a little cool. Increasing clouds and winds tomorrow afternoon before moving out by the evening. Winds speeds anywhere from 15-25 mph. 

Sun returns for the second part of the week, bringing us warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. 

High temperatures Wednesday in the upper 60s, before we are back to the mid-upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. 

Tags

Recommended for you