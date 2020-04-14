Happy Tuesday! Cool and breezy conditions tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We could see a stray shower or two pass through tonight over the Blue Mountains and parts of Walla Walla county.
A northerly flow is our main weather maker through Wednesday keeping us a little cool. Increasing clouds and winds tomorrow afternoon before moving out by the evening. Winds speeds anywhere from 15-25 mph.
Sun returns for the second part of the week, bringing us warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.