Mostly cloudy and cooler today with scattered rain showers. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A frontal system will slowly move south through tonight with rain showers in the lower elevation and snow in the mountains. The rain showers should be ending in the Columbia Basin later this afternoon-evening, but lingering in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys until 9 PM. Most of this will fall as rain during the evening-early tonight, however, heavier showers could pull down enough cold air from aloft to produce some pockets of rain/snow mix. Any accumulation in the Kittitas Valley should be less than 1/2" and on grassy areas or above 1,000 ft. Much colder air will race in behind the front overnight and by that time most of the moisture should be pushing into the southern Blues with snow falling above 1,500 ft.
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Until 4 AM Wednesday...
- Above 1,500 ft: 2-4"
- Above 4,000 ft: 3-8"
- Check Pass Reports
Light Snow Cascades... Until 9 PM
- Snoqualmie and White Pass: 1-5"
- Check Pass Reports
High Pressure returns Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs only in the low-mid 40s. Clear skies will allow plenty of radiational cooling and with the Canadian airmass in place lows will drop into the teens and 20s... Brrrrrrr!!! Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday with highs near 50 and lows in the mid-upper 20s. The warming trend will take us into Saturday with highs climbing into the low-mid 60s. A weak system will increase our clouds Saturday afternoon and give us a slight chance for showers overnight through early Sunday morning. Don't for get to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed as we spring forward at 2 AM Sunday into Daylight Saving Time! Winds will be a bit breezy at times with highs near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s.
Another weather system arrives Monday with an increasing chance of lowland rain and mountain snow throughout the day. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Dry weather and sunshine return next Tuesday, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
