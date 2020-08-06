Good evening! Quite a temperature change today compared to last week. An even busier day from clouds to rain, thunderstorms in the mountains, and those gusty winds. The good news is winds should be dying down around 11 p.m. with many warnings expiring overnight.
Wind Advisory until 11 PM
- W 25-35 Gusts 40-50 mph
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
Red Flag Warning until 11 PM
- Columbia River Gorge into NE Oregon
- Critical Fire Danger
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Warmer temperatures return as high pressure rebuilds over the Pacific Northwest. A beautiful weekend in store! Highs through the weekend in the mid 80s-near 90.
Sunny and warm early next week, highs in the low-mid 90s and overnight lows in the 50s-60s.