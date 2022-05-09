Partly sunny, a little breezy with gusts 20 mph (30 mph in the Kittitas Valley) and a very slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A broad long wave trough remains over the west coast today with a couple of upper-level lows embedded in the flow. One is currently over northeast OR and will produce scattered snow showers in the Blues though 10 AM. The second is off the southern coast of Oregon and will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers from 2-8 PM. Instability will be weak, but might be enough to trigger a renegade thunderstorm. Local freezing temperatures again tonight in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys... 30-35 degrees. The Columbia Basin and foothills will have lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Another disturbance will ride the jet stream into the region tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid-upper 30s. Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 40s. The cool weather continues Thursday with an increasing chance for afternoon showers and a few stray thunderstorms. Breezy and dry Friday with gusts 25-30 mph. Highs struggling to climb into the mid 60s, a good 10 degrees below average.
A warm front will lift north through the region on Saturday with stray showers and warmer temps. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the mid 40s-near 50. A southerly flow develops on Sunday ahead of a cold front. This should help temperatures climb into the low-mid 70s. The front arrives overnight with a few scattered showers and lows in the mid 40s-low 50s.
