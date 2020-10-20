Clear and calm tonight for Tri-Cities and Yakima. Low temperatures for the Tri-Cities in the low 40's and mid 30's for Yakima. Wednesday starts out sunny with winds picking up in the AM. Winds speeds in Tri-Cities 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Yakima winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Daytime highs Near 60 degrees. A cold front settles in to the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin bringing wide spread frost to the region. Showers & Snow in the mountains tonight and by Friday afternoon/evening we could see a rain/snow mix in the lower elevations.
Cool & Calm Tonight...Get Ready That is Going to Change!
