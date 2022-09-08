There is widespread smoke and haze in the region tonight and tomorrow and cooler overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Tomorrow and Saturday will bring strong gusty winds and high fire danger plus smoke and haze in the air which may impact air quality. Daytime temperatures Friday & Saturday in the low to mid-80s... Warmer and less windy Sunday temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Cooler temperatures on the way next week and a possibility of scattered showers as well.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert for Columbia and Walla Walla counties due to expected smoke
from Oregon and Idaho fires...in effect from 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT
Monday.
Red Flag Warning - WA/OR Cascades... Friday and Saturday
- Critical Fire Danger
- Gusts 20-30 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Red Flag Warning - Kittitas/Yakima Valleys... Friday and Saturday
- Potential Critical Fire Danger
- Breezy-Gusty Winds
- May be Upgraded to a Warning
- Rapid Fire Spread
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Cooler... 84/51
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 85/52
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy... 89/54
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 91/58
Monday... Partly Cloudy... 89/57
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers... 84/55
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Stray AM Shower... 81/54
Yakima
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy Cooler... 81/47
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 82/47
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 84/52
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 89/56
Monday... Partly Cloudy... 88/52
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers... 81/51
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 79/53
