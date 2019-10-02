Another cold morning commute with temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Lots of sunshine for the first half of the day with increasing clouds this afternoon/evening. Noon temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
An upper level trough and weak surface front are approaching the Pacific Northwest today and will produce showers from the coast to the Cascade crest. The week surface front looks to move across eastern WA/OR tonight-Thursday morning with a slight chance for a few stray showers. The upper level trough will then follow later Thursday-Friday with a continued chance for a stray shower or two. The best chance will be in the mountains with snow levels around 5,000 ft. Highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
Dry and warmer Saturday through next Monday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Increasing clouds and breezy next Tuesday as another front approaches the coast. Highs mid 60s-near 70.