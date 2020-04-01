Partly/Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a few showers or a stray t-storm this afternoon/evening and cooler. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
The Upper level will swing across eastern Washington today with a cold pool of air aloft creating instability at the surface. This will keep a chance of showers/t-storm in the forecast until sunset. Any showers that develop could produce some gust winds, small hail, and brief moderate rain.
We should be in between systems Thursday-Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies with slightly below average highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of our next system that should bring us light rain showers by Sunday afternoon High pressure returns early next week with dry weather and highs in the low-mid 60s.
