Mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers and a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening thunderstorm. Winds will be a little breezy at times today with gusts 20-25mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
An upper level low is slowly moving through the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow. Rotating around this low are several disturbances (short waves), as they move through the region they will produce a few scattered showers and a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs Tuesday in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 50s.
High pressure starts to build into the region Wednesday with clearing skies and warmer temperatures through Friday. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Models begins to differ as we reach the weekend. Right now it looks like we may have another weather disturbance arrive Saturday with a slight chance for a stray shower with highs dropping into the 70s this weekend.