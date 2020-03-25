Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers and maybe a stray flurry this morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-upper 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
An upper level low is currently moving across WA/OR today bringing us a cool and unstable airmass. This will result in few scattered showers today with morning snow levels around 1,200 ft rising to 2,500-4,000 ft this afternoon.
A ridge will provide us with mostly to partly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the 50s-low 60s. Several disturbances will move across the Pacific Northwest this weekend with breezy/windy conditions and a chance for scattered showers. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
Partly sunny and warmer early next week with a southwesterly flow across the region will allow us to warm into the mid-upper 60s.
