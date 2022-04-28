Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers developing after 3 PM. Winds will also become a little breezy this afternoon with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Three weather systems are set to move through the region every 24-36 hours with the first on arriving today. This system is fairly week but could bring us a few showers especially between 3-8 PM. We could see a shower or two linger in the foothills until 1 AM. Clearing skies overnight as a ridge of high pressure stops by for a little visit on Friday. Expect a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
The first half of the weekend looks a soggy as the second system arrives overnight Friday-Saturday morning. Steady light rain in the morning should change over to scattered showers by the afternoon. Winds should remain relatively light Saturday at 5-15 mph and temperatures only in the lower 60s. The weather rebounds on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 60s. Systems number three moves into the Pacific Northwest on Monday with gusty winds, cooler temperatures and more rain. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
High pressure returns next Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice warming trend. Near 70s on Tuesday and low-mid 70s by Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.