Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers developing after 3 PM.  Winds will also become a little breezy this afternoon with gusts 20 mph.  Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Three weather systems are set to move through the region every 24-36 hours with the first on arriving today.  This system is fairly week but could bring us a few showers especially between 3-8 PM.  We could see a shower or two linger in the foothills until 1 AM.  Clearing skies overnight as a ridge of high pressure stops by for a little visit on Friday.  Expect a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
 
The first half of the weekend looks a soggy as the second system arrives overnight Friday-Saturday morning.  Steady light rain in the morning should change over to scattered showers by the afternoon.  Winds should remain relatively light Saturday at 5-15 mph and temperatures only in the lower 60s.  The weather rebounds on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 60s.  Systems number three moves into the Pacific Northwest on Monday with gusty winds, cooler temperatures and more rain.  Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
 
High pressure returns next Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice warming trend.  Near 70s on Tuesday and low-mid 70s by Wednesday.
 