Happy Friday!
Mostly sunny with a chilly breeze this morning and temperatures in the 30s- near 50. Becoming partly sunny and windy today with gusts 20-30 mph and a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening storm. Another cool day with lunch temps n the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Note: Any storms that develop could produce brief moderate rain, gusty winds and small hail.
Partly sunny and mid 70s on Saturday. High pressure returns Sunday setting the stage for dry weather and a big warming trend. Low-mid 80s on Sunday, mid 80s-near 90 Monday and flirting with 100 by next Wednesday!
Have a great weekend!